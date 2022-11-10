Lifeline For Needy SHS Girl

Bonna Doris receiving a package from an official of the Union Group

A SENIOR High School student who was on the verge of dropping out of school due to the untimely death of her father has been rescued by Union Group of Companies to continue her education to the tertiary level.

Bonna Doris, an 18-year-old SHS student at OLA Girls Senior High School at Kenyasi in the Asutifi South District of Ahafo Region, stopped school abruptly due to lack of finance to continue her education because her father, the breadwinner, suddenly passed on.

The sudden turn of events for the student got to management of the company, who are into media (Union FM), oil, and estate development among other businesses, and therefore decided to take up the responsibility by sponsoring her from SHS level to tertiary and save her education.

As a result, management of the company led by Group Chief Executive Officer, Augustine Opoku Agyemang has liaised with management of OLA Girls for Doris to return to school and continue her education.

The necessary documents have since been signed and hereafter the company will pay all expenses required of her to the school, including fees, dues, and cost of teaching and learning materials such as books, while her ‘chop money’ goes to her directly.

Dr. Augustine Opoku Agyemang said he was challenged by the plight of the young girl forfeiting school because of the sudden death of her father. “As our motto demands ‘Changing Lives, Transforming the World’, we saw it as part of our social responsibility to up the responsibility,” he stated.

Dr. Opoku Agyemang advised the young girl to take her studies serious to justify the confidence reposed in her. “This scholarship is up to the university so you must work hard to maintain it,” he stressed.

The Group CEO, who is also an elder of the Church of Pentecost, believes “God has His own way of protecting and providing for His own”. He also believes by this kind gesture, God will expand his business.

He pleaded with his colleague CEOs to help the needy in society to complement government efforts in eradicating poverty, especially through the girl child.

Mother of the student, Margrete Nakabie, is a cleaner and became very emotional during the presentation of the scholarship package to her daughter, and expressed gratitude to the company for the kind gesture.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani