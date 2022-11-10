EVAG Occupies Stakeholders On Business Sustainability

Patrick Asamoah, CEO of P2 Event Ghana

The Event Vendors Association of Ghana (EVAG) as part of its activities to mark the 2022 edition of the annual Ghana Event Industry Conference (GEIC) engaged its members on a two-day stakeholder’s engagement conference on business sustainability.

The conference was held from November 8 and 9 at the Under Bridge, East Legon in Accra under the theme, “Empowerment and Sustainability”.

The conference, according to the organisers, was created to give young event organisers and members of the EVAG association the platform and opportunity to meet up with giants in the event industry to share experiences and some titbits on how to grow and sustain businesses in these challenging times.

With over a hundred in attendance, the conference witnessed members asking thought-provoking questions concerning how to adjust prices considering the recent hike in fuel prices, the depreciation of the cedi, and the high inflation rate amongst others.

Mr. Patrick Asamoah, CEO of P2 Event Ghana, stated that event managers and planners should consider where and when to price their items in other to stay in business, urging them to be strategic in pricing.

“The fact that your friend in East Legon is charging a high price for his service doesn’t mean you in Mamprobi should also charge the same. Factor in your location and your target audience, you may have different customers but always ensure you don’t run at a loss for rendering your services.

“Especially in these times where we are faced with an economic crisis, be strategic with your pricing to make your gains,” he added.

Some keynote speakers such as Abokuma Ellis, Creative Director of Purple Twirl Event, Madam Sally Mercer Quagraine, CEO of Dream Desserts, Steven Adusei, Maxwell Owusu, CEO of Goldmaxx Security, and Hilda Quanua Smith Tornye, business strategist among others shared their experiences from the industry.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke