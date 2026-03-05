Aggrey Memorial Alumni Rejects Police Assault Account

Francis Boakye addressing the media

The Old Students’ Association of Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School (AMOSA Global), has called on the Central Regional Police Command to retract its statement which alleges that six Aggrey Memorial students attacked a final year student of Adisadel College in Cape Coast.

The Central Regional Police Command’s Public Affairs Unit, in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, said its investigations revealed that the said student of Adisadel College was assaulted on Friday, February 20, at about 3:30 p.m. immediately after an inter-colleges sports festival held at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the victim who was later identified as Rexford Owusu-Ansah, a student of Adisadel College, was allegedly attacked by the suspects who are students of Aggrey Memorial SHS at Pedu while in the company of two friends.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, the Vice President of Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS Association, Francis Boakye, dismissed the police claims against the students.

“From our checks, none of the students mentioned in the police statement as circulated was directly involved in the assault and stealing from Master Rexford Owusu-Ansah.

“All of the students have written their statements contrary to what was alleged. The police came out with a statement that was not reflective of what is actually happening on the ground,” he said.

The Association indicated that the “allegations against the minors are heavily impacting their mental health” and, therefore, urged the Command to review its statement over the issue to reflect the facts and protect the students allegedly involved, while investigations continue.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah