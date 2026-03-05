Adenta Kumi Announces NPP Organiser Bid

Adenta Kumi

Alfred Ababio Kumi, popularly known as ‘Adenta Kumi’, has officially announced his intention to contest the National Youth Organiser position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), when nominations open on August 10, 2026.

The NPP will hold its national officers’ elections from September 18 to 20 to elect new leaders to help steer the affairs of the party, as its Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, prepares to wrestle power from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2028.

Mr. Kumi, who made the announcement during a press conference in Accra, pledged to revitalise the party’s youth base and restore hope among young people across the country.

The former parliamentary aspirant for the Adenta Constituency explained among other things that under his leadership, he will ensure the party establishes a National Youth Secretariat focused on youth policy and research to map skills and jobs that will help connect young people to employment opportunities in technology, entrepreneurship and industry.

Mr. Kumi also announced plans to introduce a National Youth Volunteer Corps to strengthen community presence and service leadership, as well as a Digital Youth Mobilisation Hub aimed at empowering members to shape the party’s narrative online and mobilise effectively when elected as National Youth Organiser of the party.

He further mentioned what he described as a bold governance agenda called “Kyem P3” commitment that will advocate for government appointments, with 50 per cent allocated to young people.

“The youth must not only campaign; we must participate in governing,” he stated.

Touching on the party’s broader mission, Mr. Kumi called on members to draw inspiration from the sacrifices of past generations and confront current political challenges with courage and unity.

While acknowledging concerns about declining youth participation within the party which called for renewal rather than despair, he described himself as an individual who understands the frustrations and will put in place measures to address them.

“Today, I stand before you not as a politician chasing shadows, but as your brother — one who has felt the frustration of closed doors and the weight of unfulfilled promises. Our party is drifting from its youthful energy. Our structures feel tired. Our average delegate is ageing, and many young people are losing faith. But this is not our decline; this is our awakening,” he said.

“With uncommon valour, I declare my aspiration to serve as National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party. I pledge my all to work hand in hand with every young person in this great Elephant family to transform every region into an NPP stronghold and restore our winning spirit,” he stated.

Mr. Kumi stressed the importance of grassroots mobilisation, noting that victory in 2028 would depend on energising supporters across all sectors of society.

He also pledged to ensure that regional and constituency youth organisers are adequately equipped and mobile, stressing that those elections are won through active grassroots engagement, while expressing confidence in securing victory for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2028 general election.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah