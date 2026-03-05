Sokoban Residents Protest Over Bad Road

A section of the demonstrators

Residents of Sokoban New Site in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region have taken to the streets to protest the deplorable condition of their main access road, which they say is fueling a rise in armed robbery cases in the community.

The residents claim the dusty and badly damaged road has virtually cut off the area, making it easier for criminals to operate without swift response from security agencies.

According to them, robbers exploit the poor nature of the road and the isolation of the community to carry out attacks.

“The state of this road has made our area vulnerable. Criminals strike at will because it is difficult for help to reach us,” a resident lamented.

Aside from security concerns, the residents say the deteriorating road is seriously affecting their health and daily activities. They complained of excessive dust, which they believe has led to respiratory infections, persistent headaches and other health complications.

Expressing frustration, one resident questioned, “Are we not part of Ghana? Why should we suffer and die because of dust?”

Some families have reportedly relocated from the area due to the worsening conditions. A resident disclosed that his family had to move out because they could no longer endure the dust and insecurity.

The residents also accused the police of failing to respond promptly to distress calls, alleging that officers often blame the poor road network for their inability to access the community quickly.

They further revealed that contractors abandoned the road project more than six years ago, with no sign of returning to complete the work.

The aggrieved residents are now calling on government to urgently rehabilitate the road and deploy a dedicated police patrol team to the area to curb the growing robbery incidents.

They warned that if their concerns are not addressed, they may be forced to take further action to press home their demands.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi