Agric Minister Grabs Pan African Award

Mrs. Kerzner presenting the award to the Minister

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto has been honoured with a pan African hero award.

The ‘Horama Honors’ was presented to him on Monday, January 13, 2020, by the ‘Pan-African Heroes Foundation (PAHF) and the Rectitude International Mission (RIM) and the Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce and Administration (BORGCA).

It is in recognition of his great vision in transforming the Ghanaian agricultural sector through the Planting For Food and Jobs initiative.

The Minister was decorated with a gown, presented with plaques and a citation.

An excerpt from the citation read “your commitment to service and careful supervision over the “Planting For Food and Jobs” has flooded many markets with abundant foodstuffs and has attracted many admirers.”

It added that “your strenuous efforts in agriculture, your willingness to assist and share knowledge with people you never knew and your notable success at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has earned you this honor.”

It further noted that “in all your engagements, you demonstrated your deep desire for excellence and gave it all your worth and might.”

President of Rectitude International Mission, Rina Yakuel Kerzner, presented the award to the Minister in his office.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto, speaking after being presented with the award, said the mission of the Ministry and the Akufo-Addo’s Government is to improve the lives of farmers.

According to him, smallholder farmers constitute the poorest group of workers in Ghana and that the Ministry under his watch was doing everything possible to better their lives.

Over the last three years, government has demonstrated that with the right support, farmers in Ghana can help to create wealth for themselves and the nation, he said.

The ‘Pan-African Heroes Foundation’ [PAHF] is a non-profit subsidiary organization.

Its main objective is to acknowledge and project the image of self-motivated personalities, whose current activities directly support livelihoods, thereby, contributing towards socio-economic growth with a high potential to champion the cause of communal development.

Rectitude International Mission is a subsidiary organization of the Bureau of Research on Governance Commerce and Administration [BORGCA].

It is the International Relations Unit of BORGCA, acting in all internationally related affairs as well as events / programmes on behalf of all BORGCA’s subsidiary agencies.

’BORGCA’ is a research center for governance, commerce and administration related issues.

The Bureau, basically observes, monitors and collates information on selected interests aimed at purposes of effectiveness / recognition and performance in its competitive analysis.

It was formed to give a new look and direction focusing more closely on individual activities and the administrative performance of corporate institutions in African societies.

BY Melvin Tarlue