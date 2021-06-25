Agric Minister Launches Homowo Goes Green Campaign

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has unveiled a campaign aimed at promoting farming activities during the Homowo festival.

The ‘Let’s Make Agriculture Flourish In Greater Accra’ Campaign (Homowo Goes Green) was launched at the Teshie Military Academy and Training School in Accra on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Afriyie Akoto stated that the history of Ga Homowo festival talked about ensuring food security in the Ga Kingdom.

He noted that “indeed, Homowo means “hooting at hunger.””

Similarly, he added that the ban on drumming and other noisemaking is to enable the chiefs, priests and people of the Greater Accra Region to forgo merry making and concentrate on cleaning and clearing their farms for planting.

In Central Accra, he said, the ban was enforced for six weeks and lifted usually in June to prepare for harvesting, feasting during the celebration of Homowo in August.

“Indeed, the meaning and significance of the names of certain suburbs of Accra, such as Abelenkpe (corn is last) emphasize that Accra in general used to be a food basket which needs reviving.”

The Minister who planted a commemorative seed at the launch, indicated that the Campaign will be extended to the celebration of other important festivals nationwide.

As such, he revealed that “I have instructed the Greater Accra Director of his ministry to ensure that enough improved and subsidized seeds and fertilizers are easily accessible by farmers in the region.”

He therefore encouraged residents to observe the Homowo by taking to farming to help produce enough food in the Greater Accra.

Present at the launch were traditional leaders and military officers.

By Melvin Tarlue