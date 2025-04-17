Agrihouse Foundation Launches Ghana Poultry Day Festival

Dignitaries at the launch

The Ghana Tourism Authority in collaboration with Agrihouse Foundation, a non-governmental organization dedicated to building agricultural capacity, with a unique focus on transforming perceptions and leading the conversation on agriculture, has launched the 5th edition of the Ghana Poultry Day festival in Accra.

Executive Director Agrihouse, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, explained that the programme launched five years ago, aimed at drawing attention to Ghana’s poultry sector, showcasing the numerous opportunities within the sector. She admitted that the sector was declining severely in terms of investments and growth, and hoped this programme would bring attention to the shortfall within the sector.

“This programme was started five years ago, to draw attention to the poultry sector and the opportunities within it. Beyond drawing attention to the opportunities, we want everyone to know that the sector is declining when it comes to growth, when it comes to investment, and when it comes to the youth getting themselves involved in the sector due to the many challenges faced by the sector,” she explained.

She expressed joy at the current administration’s “Nkonko Nkitinkiti” programme, stating that the private sector had an intricate role to play in the success of the project. She also expressed excitement that policymakers and numerous stakeholders have all taken the initiative and actively participate in the activities, over the last five years.

“We are glad that 5 years down the line at least we have been able to draw that attention to the poultry sector that our policymakers and leaders of institutions come together to make food free for the general public,” she said.

While explaining what they hope to achieve throughout the year, she mentioned that they would be collaborating with queen mothers who will be given day-old chicks across the sixteen regions. These queenmothers will mobilise 100 young people to champion the growth of the poultry sector in their respective communities.

“We are working with our queenmothers who are part of the network across the sixteen regions. We’ll be giving all of them day-old chicks. They have agreed to mobilise about 100 youth from their respective communities. Through that, we will champion the growth of the poultry industry at the community level,” she stated.

She added that members of the public who will make it to the Ghana Poultry Day festival scheduled for July 1, 2025, at the forecourt of the State House will be given day-old chicks as yet another move to boost the poultry sector.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong & Florence Adom Asamoah