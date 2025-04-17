Moldova Backs Autonomy Plan Over Moroccan Sahara

Source -MAP – Moldova has expressed its support for the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco as a definitive solution to the regional dispute over its Sahara, considering it “the most serious and credible basis” for resolving the conflict.

This support was expressed in a Joint Declaration adopted following talks in Chisinau between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, Mihai Popșoi, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, who is on a working visit to Chisinau.

The Republic of Moldova also expressed its “full support for the sincere efforts” made by Morocco to resolve the issue of the Moroccan Sahara.

On this occasion, the Moldovan Foreign Minister reiterated his country’s support for the UN-led process aimed at achieving a just, pragmatic, sustainable, and mutually acceptable political solution for all parties.

The two ministers also agreed on the exclusivity of the UN in the political process and reaffirmed their support for Security Council Resolution 2756 (2024), which emphasized the role and responsibility of the parties in seeking a realistic, pragmatic, and sustainable agreement and a political solution based on compromise.

The Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Moldova also affirmed their support for the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General and his efforts to advance the political process based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the principles and objectives of the UN Charter.

They also reaffirmed their support for MINURSO, according to the Joint Declaration.

The two countries have also expressed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all fields.

In a Joint Declaration, both parties praised the excellent relations between their countries and reiterated their common will to further enhance political dialogue and bilateral cooperation.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to increasing economic, trade, and cultural cooperation between the two nations.

Both ministers agreed on organizing a business forum aimed at seizing partnership opportunities in sectors such as agriculture, fertilizers, energy, industrial subcontracting, digital technologies, and cybersecurity.

They also agreed to explore ways to further develop cooperation between their respective diplomatic academies.

Moreover, Mr. Popșoi and Mr. Bourita welcomed the signing of several agreements during this visit and emphasized the importance of strengthening the bilateral legal framework in specific areas of mutual interest:

• A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of a mechanism for political consultations between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs, which will contribute to promoting political dialogue;

• A Memorandum of Understanding on economic diplomacy between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs, aiming to further enhance economic cooperation between the two countries;

• A Memorandum of Understanding between the diplomatic institutes of both countries, encouraging diplomatic exchanges;

• An Agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports, in order to facilitate exchanges and cooperation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs;

• A Memorandum of Understanding on cultural cooperation, aimed at promoting cultural collaboration between the two countries.

The two ministers reaffirmed the positive and constructive roles of both countries in maintaining stability, security, and peace in their respective regions, and expressed their commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and to respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of States.

Mr. Popșoi took the opportunity to commend Morocco’s role as a regional hub of stability and a driver of growth and development in Africa.

For his part, Mr. Bourita welcomed the official launch of the Republic of Moldova’s accession negotiations with the European Union, as well as the reform efforts undertaken by the country in the framework of this process.

Both ministers agreed to continue consultations and coordination within international organizations and bodies.