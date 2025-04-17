Croatia Optimistic of Autonomy Plan to Resolve Moroccan Sahara Dispute

Gordan Grlić Radman and Nasser Bourita

Source: MAP -The Republic of Croatia sees the autonomy plan, proposed by Morocco in 2007 to settle the regional dispute over its Sahara, as a “good basis to reach a political solution” to this issue.

This position was expressed by Croatia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Gordan Grlić Radman, in a Joint Declaration adopted following a meeting in the Croatian capital with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

The Republic of Croatia also considers the autonomy plan as “a serious and credible effort” and “a solid basis for reaching a political and mutually acceptable solution in line with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions,” Grlić Radman said.

The head of Croatian diplomacy also reiterated his country’s long-standing support for the UN-led process in order to reach a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution for all parties.

The two ministers agreed on the exclusivity of the UN in the political process and reaffirmed their support for Security Council resolution 2756 (2024), which underlined the role and responsibility of the parties in the search for a realistic, pragmatic and lasting agreement and a political solution based on compromise.