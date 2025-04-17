NRSA Applauds Kurt for Transparent Use of FIFA Funds

Abraham Amaliba

The Acting Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba, has commended the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, for his transparent and impactful leadership.

Speaking at the handover of eight Nissan Navara pickups to Regional Football Associations under the FIFA Forward programme, Mr. Amaliba praised the GFA for visibly demonstrating the effective use of FIFA funds. “Today, we are all living testimonies to what these funds have achieved,” he said.

He also pledged NRSA’s support to provide free road safety training for RFA drivers and urged responsible vehicle use. “These are not for construction work—they’re tools to nurture talent,” he added.

The vehicle presentation forms part of the GFA’s strategy to strengthen regional structures and decentralise football development. This event also deepens the growing partnership between the NRSA and GFA, which jointly launched a nationwide Road Safety Campaign in December 2024.

Through initiatives like these, the GFA continues to show its commitment to grassroots football and public safety.

By Wletsu Ransford