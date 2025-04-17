Ghana U21 Hockey Team Withdraws from Junior Africa Cup

Ghana’s U21 national hockey team will not participate in the upcoming Junior Africa Cup in Windhoek, Namibia, after the Ghana Hockey Federation failed to secure funding for the trip.

Vice President of the Federation, Elizabeth King, confirmed the withdrawal, expressing disappointment over the impact on the young athletes. “The players are disheartened. This was their first chance at international competition,” she said.

Despite submitting a $150,000 budget to the National Sports Authority and the Ministry of Sports to cover travel and accommodation, no support was received.

Some players even began training at their own expense, hoping for eventual assistance.

The Ministry officially communicated its inability to support the team on April 4, forcing the federation to withdraw. Ms. King described the decision as a major blow, not only emotionally but developmentally. “It’s through international exposure that we build our national teams,” she added.

Ghana’s absence also means the teams will miss out on a potential place at the Junior World Cup.

