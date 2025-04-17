Emotional Neymar Forced Off with Injury in Milestone Match

Neymar crying due to leg injury

Santos forward Neymar left the pitch in tears after suffering a leg injury just 34 minutes into his first start of the Brazilian Serie A season on Wednesday against Atletico-MG.

The 33-year-old, who had only just returned from a six-week thigh injury, was wearing a special jersey to mark his 100th appearance at Santos’ Vila Belmiro stadium. However, the celebration was cut short when Neymar signaled to the bench following a goal by teammate Alvaro Barreal that made it 2-0.

The visibly emotional star sat on the field clutching his left thigh—the same area that had recently sidelined him—before being taken off on a medical buggy.

Teammates and former Brazil international Hulk offered comfort as he exited.

“It’s too early to say anything for sure. We don’t have a diagnosis yet,” said Santos coach Cesar Sampaio. “We just have to hope it’s not serious.”

Fans and teammates now anxiously await updates on Neymar’s condition, fearing another extended spell on the sidelines.