Agyapong Places GHC100K Bounty On Ahmed’s Killers

The Member Parliament for Assin-Central Kennedy Agyapong who has been accused by the public in the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussien-SUale has placed a GHC 100,000 bounty on the head of the suspects.

The undercover journalist was gruesomely murdered in his car few minutes after leaving his family home in Madina on January 16, 2019.

Speaking on his Net 2 TV, the maverick politician said “In that area they saw the people that did it, they have admitted that they saw them, because I have done my investigation.

“It’s a human being that has died, no matter the mistake he has made, he has the right to live”.

He continued: “what I want to do is, anyone who can give information to assist in the arrest of the suspects will receive GHC100,000 from me, because it’s my reputation on the line.”

He has however denied being behind the killing despite calling on the public to attack the journalist in the wake of the #12 investigation that exposed corruption in Ghana football.

He said in an interview with Accra-based Neat FM weeks back that he has no reason to kill the journalist who was a key member of the Tiger Eye PI firm.

“The guy has not offended me in any way,” he said adding: “This boy is irrelevant to my life. Why would I be stupid and order people to kill him looking at how far God has brought me? He has not offended me in any way. They should look for those who may be behind this heinous act. This is just cheap propaganda.”

–Starrfmonline