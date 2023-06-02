Agyinasare In Hot Waters… Chased By Nogokpo

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

The founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has been given a 14-day ultimatum to appear before the traditional leaders of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality.

This ultimatum comes after a viral video of him categorising the town as the headquarters of demons in the Volta Region.

The Chiefs insist that the Archbishop must do the right thing after tarnishing the image of the town.

Failure on the part of the man of God to appear before them would compel them to take another step of action.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, during a Summit held recently at the headquarters of Perez Chapel in Accra, preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces.

He recounted an incident where his team received spiritual attacks for hosting a crusade in the Volta Region.

In his preaching, he claimed that Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters in the Volta Region.

Following the publication of the video online, the Church leader has come under heavy criticism and backlash from many social media users especially Voltarians.

Earlier, the General Overseer had said that he had no intention to cast a slur on certain groups of people or their communities and had described “any misrepresentation or misinformation that has characterised the subsequent commentary and reportage” as unfortunate.

However, the Chiefs insist that he must appear before them to do the right thing and clear the image of the town.

By Vincent Kubi