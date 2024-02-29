Ahafo Minister Hails Nana For New Universities

George Yaw Boakye

The Ahafo Regional Minister, George Yaw Boakye, has praised President Akufo-Addo for his decision to establish four new universities in the country of which his region is a beneficiary.

He made this commendation following the announcement by the President to establish four new universities in Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Akrodie in the Ahafo Region, Bunso in the Eastern Region, and Kintampo in Bono East Regions as part of his educational infrastructure drive to accommodate the chuck of senior high school graduates who are beneficiaries of the free SHS policy.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Daily Guide, George Yaw Boakye, said the region for some time now has been expecting a university project to be initiated by the President.

He added that work is already ongoing on the establishment of the new university at Akrodie known as the University of Engineering and Allied Sciences and is going to be sited at Akrodie and Mim.

Mr. Boakye explained that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has been to the region to inspect the facilities.

“What is left right now is we are waiting for a report from GTEC and we shall proceed from there. Hopefully, we are looking at September 2024″

The Bono East Regional Communication Director Wiafe Akheten expressed gratitude to the president for including the region in his government’s tertiary infrastructure plan, saying, “The Regional Coordinating Council is very grateful for seeing a dream come to true”.

However, the Bono Regional National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) wants the government to put more resources into existing universities rather than the establishment of a new university.

It must be noted that giving reasons for the establishment of new universities, President Nana Addo said due to the Free SHS more SHS graduates are being churned out.

There is a substantial increase in the number of students seeking tertiary education and in response to this increment government has decided to establish four new universities.

We are pursuing interventions towards achieving the 2030 40% Gross Tertiary Enrolment ratio, up from the current one of forty to sixty as captured in the education strategic plan of 2018 to 2030, the President said.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani