Ahafo Regional Minister Praises IRECOP Project As Farmers, Youth Set To Benefit

The Ahafo Regional Minister Hon George Yaw Boakye has said that the establishment of the Integrated Compost and Recycling Plant(IRECOP) will help the people in the region.

Ahafo region is a farming community and the manure that will be produced by the facility will be a plus for the farmers and also create jobs for the youth

Hon Yaw Boakye made this statement when the various select Committees from Parliament called on him at the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council on Friday 16th April 2021 as part of their familiarization visit to the ongoing project sites in some selected regions.

“It is time for Ahafo region to restore its pride as the region of foodstuffs as we are known to be. We mostly travel to Kumasi and Accra to purchase fertilizer for our farming activities so this IRECOP project is a great intervention, in that it will enable us to get fertilizer from here at a cheaper price”.

According to him, the project will be a big relief for them because it will create 2000 direct and indirect jobs for the youth.

Besides, it will help boost food production; especially cocoa production.

He said, “This IRECOP initiative by Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong and the Jospong Group of Companies(JGC) will help manage waste effectively in the Municipalities.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer of the Asunafo North Municipal Assembly Hon Osei Yaw Boahen speaking to the media stated that the municipal assembly will ensure that the project is completed on time and commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for their effective collaboration between Chiefs and the local heads.

“The Contractors on site are working effectively to ensure timely completion of the project. I can assure you that the land has successfully being acquired with traditional Authorities so there will be no future land litigation challenges”.

The Parliamentary Select Committees On Local Government and Rural Development, Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation, Finance and Works and Housing began the Monday 11th April 2021.

A member of the Works and Housing Committee Hon Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah also applauded the efforts of the Jospong Group in the sanitation sector.

“Sanitation has always been on the front burner of government, we said that we will make Ghana and one of the cleanest city in Africa and truth to our words we have contracted private waste management firm Zoomlion provide clean environment by managing and treating our waste”, He added

The Manager of Zoomlion in charge of the Ahafo Region Mr Edward Zigah on his part assured the Committee Members that the project will be completed on time.

He said, ” The region currently generates two hundred and forty-nine tonnes daily and the plant will be able to accommodate more the capacity of waste generated”.

The Ahafo Regional Minister urged the contractors to speed up the completion of the project to empower the farmers and the youth in general.