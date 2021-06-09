Ahmadis Reject Census Questions

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission has described the Census questionnaire forms, which seem to categorise Ahmadi Muslims as being separate from Islam as completely wrong and misleading.

The Mission wished to distance itself completely from such wrongful categorisation of Muslims.

A statement issued in Accra by Alhaji Abassa Wilson, General Secretary of the Mission said; “We are Muslims and we demand to be recognised as such.”

It said for the information of all, including all members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, this categorisation was rejected and must be disregarded as it does not represent the position of the Mission.

“We wish to emphasis that all members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission should stand up to be counted on the Census day and properly identify themselves as Muslim,” it added.

The statement urged Muslim to keep their identity as Muslims without allowing anybody to segregate them.

“We also wish to draw the attention of the Ghana Statistical Service to this anomaly and entreat it to correct this misleading questionnaire to avoid any confusion during the census,” it said.

It said all members of the Mission must be counted under Islam without any attempt to segregate them.

It entreated all Imams, Muslim leaders and Chiefs to ensure that no Muslim was left out in this Census.

“We wish to encourage all Ghanaians to stand up to be counted,” it said.

GNA