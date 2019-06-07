Ahuofe Patri Promotes ‘Smoking’ With New Photos?

Ahuofe Patri

Photographs from actress Ahuofe Patri’s new photoshoot showcase her puffing on a substance believed to be a ‘cigarette’ in a manner that has got many showbiz followers asking if she is now promoting smoking among the youth.

The photographs were also released at a time there are unending allegations that she is a “drug addict”.

The reports, which started more than a year ago, alleged that she is being “smoking too much weed such that her own family is deeply worried about her general well-being.”

But in April 2018, she came out to deny the allegations.

“OK, so the weed allegation is not true and I am not pregnant,” she told Joy News’ Mzgee at the time to put an end to all other rumours about her.

Last week, she became the talk of social media again after a photograph she shared was given all kinds of interpretations, with some people alleging she looked like a “drug addict”.

As if to say she is tired of the allegations and to shrug off her haters and critics, her new smoking-themed photographs were released.

The photographs are currently garnering a lot of attention on social media circles.

While some followers are disappointed, others find nothing wrong with the photographs.

Ahuofe Patri, born Priscilla Opoku-Agyeman, came into the limelight through the ‘Boys Kasa’ series and has since maintained her relevance.