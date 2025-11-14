Aig-Imoukhuedes Appointed Co-Chairs Of King’s Trust

The new co-chairs and board members

King’s Trust International, founded by His Majesty King Charles III, has appointed renowned Nigerian business leader, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, and his wife, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, as the new Co-Chairs of its Africa Advisory Board, marking a significant milestone in the organisation’s commitment to youth empowerment across the continent.

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who serves as Chairman of Access Holdings and Coronation Group, is also the Founding Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, an institution known for promoting public sector transformation and good governance in Africa.

His co-chair, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, serves as the Executive Vice Chair of the same foundation and is widely recognised for her leadership in philanthropy and social development initiatives.

Their joint appointment brings to King’s Trust International a unique blend of expertise in financial services, governance reform, philanthropy, and public-private partnerships, aligning with the organisation’s mission to unlock opportunities for young people.

The leadership transition comes as King’s Trust International enters its 10th anniversary year, with an ambitious goal to empower one million more young people globally over the next decade.

To date, the Trust has supported over 30,000 young Africans in nine countries through programmes in education, employability, and entrepreneurship.

“This is an important moment for youth development in Africa,” said Ilse Blank, Communications Advisor at the Office of the Chairman.

“Africa has the world’s youngest population, and the success of this demographic will determine the continent’s future. The Aig-Imoukhuedes’ appointment reinforces the Trust’s belief that strategic collaboration between the public, private, and philanthropic sectors can deliver scalable, lasting change,” he added.

The appointment also marks the conclusion of the tenure of Bernard and Genevieve Mensah, who have served as the founding Co-Chairs of the Africa Advisory Board for the past six years.

Their stewardship helped lay the foundation for the Trust’s expansion and partnerships across the region.

King’s Trust International, formerly known as The Prince’s Trust International, was established by King Charles III to extend his long-standing commitment to youth empowerment beyond the United Kingdom.

Its Africa Advisory Board plays a critical role in shaping strategy and fostering partnerships with governments, corporations, and civil society to advance youth inclusion and economic resilience.

By Ernest Kofi Adu