World Assemblies Of God Chairman Arrives In Accra

Rev. Stephen Wengam

The Global Chairman of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship, Rev. Dominic Yeo, has arrived in Accra to launch the 2026 World Congress of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship.

Rev. Yeo, who is also the General Superintendent of Singapore Assemblies of God, is accompanied by his wife. They were met at the airport by the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam.

The launch of the 2026 World Congress of Assemblies of God tomorrow will be preceded by a Marriage and Leaders Seminar organised by the General Council of Assemblies of God, Ghana at Cedar Mountain Chapel at East Legon in Accra. The seminar opened yesterday and ends today.

Participants are pastors and spouses, and other church leaders. Rev. Yeo and other speakers will address topics like Managing Difficult Partners in Marriage, Conflict Resolution, Groaning for Church Growth, and Effective Church Branding.