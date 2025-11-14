Serwaa Amihere Condemns GAF Stampede Incident

Serwaa Amihere

Broadcast journalist, Serwaa Amihere, has expressed worry following the tragic deaths of six potential recruits of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) at the El‑Wak Sports Stadium in Accra last Wednesday.

Her comment comes hours after Member of Parliament (MP) for Pusiga, Ayamba Ayii Laadi, told Parliament that the six deaths in the El‑Wak Stadium stampede were “beyond human control” and ordained by Allah.

The MP emphasised, “There is nothing that happens that doesn’t happen at the right time. This is what the Almighty Allah has ordained for them. Today is their day… even if all the presidents of the world were present, once it is ordained, they will die.” She also said no officer wanted any life lost, and urged Ghanaians to find solace in faith.

Social media users blasted the remarks as insensitive and disrespectful to the bereaved families. Words like “shameful”, “reckless” and “heartless” trended as netizens accused the MP of deflecting responsibility and hiding behind religion.

Political scientist, Dr. Joshua Zaato, called the comment “mediocre” and out‑of‑touch, noting that the tragedy deserved empathy, not fatalistic justification.

Serwaa Amihere, who now doubles as a lawyer, in a comment on X reacting to the tragic incident, emphasised that there is no excuse for the deaths of the six potential recruits.

She posted, “No One Deserves to die in their quest to find a job. No one! Sad!”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke