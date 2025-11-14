Nana Attends Angola’s 50th Indece Anniversary

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo in a handshake with Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo was in Luanda, Angola, to participate in the celebration of its 50th independence anniversary.

Angola gained independence from Portugal on November 11, 1975, ending centuries of colonial rule.

As part of the anniversary, the Angolan government hosted a major national ceremony which was attended by several dignitaries and leaders from various parts of the world, including West Africa.

In a post shared on social media, former President Akufo-Addo, who travelled as a special guest for the occasion, thanked the government of Angola for the hospitality while extending best wishes to the people of Angola.

“I am in Luanda, Angola, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Angola, H.E. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, to participate in the ceremony marking the 50th Anniversary of Angolan Independence.

“I extend my best wishes to the Government and the friendly people of Angola and thank them for the warm hospitality extended to me. Long Live Angola, Long live Ghana-Angola Relations,” former President Akufo- Addo wrote.

Angolan independence took place in dramatic circumstances, with the nationalist forces of the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) and the National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA) engaging in a civil war that lasted close to three decades.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssoufalso, congratulated the government and people of the Republic of Angola on the occasion of its independence anniversary, describing the golden jubilee as a moment of pride for all Africans.

The anniversary celebrations reflect the nation’s achievements and ongoing challenges as it moves forward.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah