Former Chelsea Star Oscar Hospitalised After Collapsing During Training

Oscar

Former Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Oscar was rushed to hospital on Tuesday after collapsing during a training session with São Paulo.

According to reports by the UK Metro, the 34-year-old fell ill during pre-season medical tests at the club’s training ground and lost consciousness for nearly two minutes.

Oscar was immediately transported to the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in São Paulo, where he is undergoing several cardiac examinations amid concerns over possible heart complications.

Club sources say the player is in a stable condition, but the incident has prompted him to consider retiring from professional football.

Oscar, who joined São Paulo earlier this year after a long spell in China, is married to Ludmila and has two children—an 11-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son. The couple are expecting their third child.

The former Chelsea playmaker, who won two Premier League titles during his time at Stamford Bridge, last played for the Brazil national team in 2015.