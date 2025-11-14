Govt Didn’t Fund Black Stars’ Asian Friendlies – GFA

Henry Asante Twum

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the government did not provide financial support for the Black Stars’ upcoming international friendlies against Japan and South Korea.

According to the GFA’s Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, the national team’s trip to Asia is entirely funded by the host nations. The matches form part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off next summer.

Ghana will play Japan in the Kirin Cup on Friday, November 14, before travelling to Seoul to face South Korea four days later.

Asante Twum explained that although the GFA officially informed the Ministry of Youth and Sports about the fixtures, the association did not receive any financial assistance from the government.

“The games will be funded by the two teams that invited the Black Stars; we didn’t take any money from the ministry,” he clarified.

“The GFA President informed the sector minister about the matches, and we received their blessing to proceed, but no funding was provided.”

He further revealed that the players would not receive any winning bonuses for the friendlies.

“There will be no winning bonuses; it will just be the per diem agreed between the GFA and the players,” Asante Twum added.

Nineteen players participated in the Black Stars’ first training session on Wednesday, with the rest expected to join camp ahead of Friday’s match against Japan.

BY Wletsu Ransford