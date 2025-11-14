Curry Shines As Warriors End Road Drought

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry put on a dazzling performance, scoring 46 points to inspire the Golden State Warriors to a 125-120 win over the San Antonio Spurs — handing the hosts their first home defeat of the NBA season.

The two-time MVP’s heroics ended the Warriors’ six-game road losing streak, with 29 of his points coming in the second half as Golden State outscored San Antonio 76-64.

Despite the loss, Spurs rookies Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle made franchise history by becoming the first pair of teammates to record triple-doubles in the same game.

“That third quarter is what we do – getting stops, pushing, creating easy offense. Thankfully I was able to knock a couple down,” Curry said after the game.

Jimmy Butler added 28 points and eight assists, while Moses Moody chipped in 19 points for the Warriors.