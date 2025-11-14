Kotoko Extend Unbeaten Run With Stalemate Against Vision FC

Lord Amoah (R) and Samed Sumaila Abdul in action

Asante Kotoko extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League following a hard-fought goalless draw against Vision FC in an outstanding fixture at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema on Wednesday.

Fresh from their 1-0 triumph over rivals Hearts of Oak in the Super Clash, the Porcupine Warriors entered the midweek encounter aiming to build momentum. However, despite a spirited display, they were held by a resilient Vision FC side in an entertaining yet goalless affair.

Both teams created promising chances but failed to find the breakthrough. The draw means Kotoko maintain their steady rise in form, having now gone six matches unbeaten in the league.

The result lifts Asante Kotoko to 7th place on the table with 15 points, and they still have two outstanding fixtures to play, a home clash against Young Apostles on November 19, followed by a trip to face Basake Holy Stars on November 26.

Vision FC remain 10th with 12 points from nine matches, continuing their fine start to life in the top flight as they seek greater consistency in the coming weeks.