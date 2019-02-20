AirtelTigo, Samsung Partner In Smartphone Campaign

Eugene Nahm and Mitwa Ng’ambi

AirtelTigo and Samsung Ghana have collaborated to launch a smartphone campaign dubbed, “Life Just Got Lit.”

With the partnership, new and existing customers who buy new Samsung phones from any accredited Samsung stores across the country will get a free AirtelTigo package which includes a new SIM card, minutes to call AirtelTigo lines and data.

However, the free data and voice package for each customer will differ based on the price of the Samsung phone purchased.

New customers are expected to make monthly top ups to guarantee undisturbed subscription for a whole year.

According to AirtelTigo, with the purchase of a GH¢500 phone, for example, a customer will get a 1GB data which would not expire in addition to 1,000 minutes to call AirtelTigo lines free, monthly for the next 12 months.

Managing Director for Samsung Ghana, Eugene Nahm, said Samsung wants to be at the forefront of driving the digitalization of Ghanaians by connecting them to the world.

“This partnership is for today’s Ghanaian, as enjoying the ultimate smartphone experience should be for everyone not a select few, and that is why we, at Samsung, have an array of Smartphones “The Samsung Galaxy” for every Ghanaian, regardless of their pocket.”

He added that this year marked 10 years of relentless and meaningful innovations of Galaxy that had shaped and would continue to define the mobile industry in Ghana.

“For us at Samsung, this partnership with AirtelTigo has come at the right time, and we are excited to be part of growing Ghanaians digitally through the “Life Just Got Lit” campaign.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for AirtelTigo, Mitwa Ng’ambi, said her outfit’s analysis showed that there is huge opportunity for growth in the area of smartphone adoption in Ghana, adding “we are delighted to partner with Samsung on this drive to get more smartphones into the hands of Ghanaians.”

To enjoy the free data and voice minutes, customers are to dial *536# to activate the offer for the first month and recharge their lines with GH¢2 and above for each month.