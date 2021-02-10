AIS Adopts Shift System to Curb Covid-19 Spread

The management of the Akosombo International School (AIS) has announced the adoption of a school shift system to curb the further spread of Covid-19 among the students and staff of the learning institution.

A statement issued by the corporate affairs and external relations of the Volta River Authority (VRA) indicated, “Currently all staff and students have been screened, those who tested positive are doing well under the management and treatment by the VRA Medical team.”

It said precautionary measures such as temperature checks, social distancing, hand washing and sanitising is being observed with strict adherence.

The management therefore re-assured the public particularly parents that they must continue to remain calm.

“We shall give updates on the situation,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that some 78 cases of Covid-19 were recorded at the Akosombo International School prompting parents and the public to call for stricter measures to curb the spread of the disease among students.

So far cases of Covid-19 infection have been recorded in school located in four regions of the country.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri