AJ Sarpong Joins TV3 After Quitting Citi Fm

Radio & TV personality, AJ Sarpong has joined Media General owners of TV3, Onua Fm and 3fm, days after reports of her resignation from her job at Accra-based Citi FM and Citi TV.

AJ Sarpong worked at Citi Fm for 6 years after she joined the station from her previous workplace Ghone TV.

She hosted “Brunch In The Citi” on Citi FM and was also the host of “Hall of Fame” on Citi TV.

She adds to the list of Jessica Opare Saforo, Kojo Akoto Boateng, Olele Salvador and Kwame Dadzie among others who have also left Omni media group.

“We are happy to have you join us @ajsarpong. Welcome to Media General,” TV3’s Instagram account posted on Friday to announce AJ Sarpong joining Media General.

AJ Sarpong holds an MA in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and another MA in Brands and Communications Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA).

By Francis Addo