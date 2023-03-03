M3nsa Jabs John Dumelo & Fred Nuamah Over NDC MP Race

M3nsa

Musician M3nsa is not convinced, Ghana has a great future as a country if people like actor John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah are competing to represent their people in Parliament.

Both John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah have announced their plans to compete in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Responding to a tweet by TV3, asking which of the two personalities would be leading the NDC in Ayawaso West Wuogon in the 2024 elections, M3nsa suggested that it will be a bad idea to give John Dumelo or Fred Nuamah the mandate to be Member of Parliament.

“Some of us grew up knowing some of these people personally and I tell you… we’re FUCKED,” he said in his tweet.

The tweet has since received a lot of attention online.

John Dumelo and Fred Nuamah are good friends despite their political rivalry. It is however not clear what their relationship with Mensa is.