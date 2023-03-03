GAF Holds Open Day At Volta Barracks

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) as part of activities marking Ghana’s 66th Independence Anniversary is set to hold an Open Day for the general public at the 66 Artillery Regiment, Volta Barracks, Ho in the Volta Region.

The open day ceremony will kick start on Tuesday 7 March 2023.

In a press statement signed by the Director of Public Relations, Naval Captain MA Larbi indicated that the Military installation will be made accessible to the public from 0700hrs to 1600hrs for viewing of military weapons, maneuvers, and simulations to help civilians understand military life.

“Preceding the 66th Independence Anniversary celebration, there will be a fireworks display on Sunday 5 March 2023 from 1900hrs to 2100hrs also at Ho. Similar firework displays will take place concurrently at all Regional Capitals throughout the country on the same day”.

“GAF wishes to urge all in the Volta Region who desire to have a feel of the operations of GAF to take advantage of this opportunity to boost the existing civil-military relations in the country.”

GAF further noted that there will be no Open Day activities in any of the Garrisons or regional capitals except for Ho as indicated” the statement read.