GAF Marks International Women’s Day

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will on Wednesday, 8th March 2023 join the world to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day celebration to commend the achievement and roles exhibited by women as front-runners in social, economic, political, and cultural life.

Themed, “Enhancing GAF’s Innovative Gender Equity Strides for an Inclusive Force”, the event is in collaboration with the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (Women Peace Security Institute), an ECOWAS-mandated Training Centre of Excellence in Africa and the Elsie Initiative.

The event will be graced by several dignitaries including the Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Nicholas Peter Andoh, Canadian High Commissioner, Martine Moreau, security experts, gender activists, and civil society groups among others.

International Women’s Day (IWD) is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

The day is commemorated in a variety of ways worldwide; it is a public holiday in several countries and observed socially or locally in others to celebrate and promote the achievements of women.

The UN observes the holiday in connection with a particular issue, campaign, or theme in women’s rights. In some parts of the world, IWD still reflects its political origins, being marked by protests and calls for radical change; in other areas, particularly in the West, it is largely sociocultural and centered on a celebration of womanhood.

