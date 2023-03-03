Ga Traditional Council Stops Kayayei Hostel

Ga Mantse Nii Teiku Tsuru II

The Ga Traditional Council has ordered the stoppage of work on a proposed hostel for head porters, generally called kayayei, at Agbogbloshie in Accra.

In a correspondence signed by the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Tsuru II, the Council stated that they have observed such a construction about which their permission was not sought.

“It has come to our notice that some unidentified persons are constructing a hostel for kayayei (head porters),” the correspondence read.

There has not been any discussion with the Council by anybody on the said project, the correspondence noted, adding that members have unanimously resolved to oppose the project and condemn it as not being in the interest of the Ga State.

The Ga Mantse, on the authority of the Council, has stated that under no circumstances should such a project be undertaken in the centre of Accra.

Forty acres of the land at Agbogbloshie was promised the Council for a needy facility, the correspondence added.

The Council stated that those behind the hostel project should look elsewhere for a site for the project.

By A.R. Gomda