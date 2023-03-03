Arteta Hails Partey

Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has praised Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey following his performance in the second half of the 4-0 victory over Everton at the Emirates.

The 29-year-old replaced Jorginho at half time as the Gunners brushed aside the Toffees to extend their lead at the top of the English Premier League table.

Partey produced another masterful performance as Arsenal dominated the second half following a shaky first period.

“I’m really happy. It was a game that we had in hand against an opponent that we knew was going to make life really difficult for us, and we expected that at Goodison. We started the game with some frustration and not really understanding what we had to do, allowing them to run in certain transitions, but after 25 minutes I think we started to get much better and the timing of the two goals was key,” said Arteta after the game.

“We needed a magic moment there and Alex and Bukayo produced that, and then I think the team grew, especially with Thomas because Jorginho wasn’t feeling good today. When he came on he really gave us some presence and stability to the team, and I think the second half was superb,” he added.

Partey was making just his second appearance after being sidelined for two weeks in February due to injury.