Ajumako Ocheso Police Station hit by fire

A devastating fire outbreak has severely damaged the Ajumako Ocheso Police Station in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The blaze reportedly destroyed parts of the building, leaving the roof badly burnt and several sections damaged, while a vehicle and other items within the compound were also affected.

Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of the fire as officials prepare to assess the extent of the destruction and begin investigations.

Meanwhile, the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Fire Commander, DO2 Kingsley Yeboah, told Adom News that it took about three hours to bring the fire under control.

He advised public institutions to maintain fire extinguishers and other safety equipment to help contain fires at early stages before they escalate.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke