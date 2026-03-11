Counsellor Lutterodt gets GHC50k bail

Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt

The Adenta Circuit Court has granted GHC50,000 bail with two sureties to popular Ghanaian marriage counsellor, Counsellor Lutterodt, following today’s court process.

Counsellor Lutterodt, known in real life as Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, was on Monday, March 9, 2026, arrested over some recent remarks he made during a discussion about Daddy Lumba’s family saga on Power FM last weekend.

Counsellor Lutterodt is alleged to have called for the youth of Ga to invade Daddy Lumba’s residence at East Legon amid reports that the late musician had been buried there.

“If it is true that Lumba has been buried in his East Legon house; I want to ask the Ga boys that we shouldn’t wait for the police, let us move to the residence of Daddy Lumba and I’m calling for action now. Walk to the house with a pickaxe, and let’s find where the body has been buried,” he said.

His utterances were in violation of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), as well as offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).