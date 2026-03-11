Enchi Government Hospital Mortuary, Others shut down

The Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency have temporarily shut down the Enchi Government Hospital Mortuary and other facilities in the Western North Region.

This shutdown was implemented after the agency conducted an inspection, where they discovered several violations of established regulations, including the use of air conditioners instead of approved mortuary compressors for preserving bodies.

This, according to public health expertise, poses health risks and compromises body preservation.

Additionally, the use of air conditioners in mortuaries is not sustainable because they are not designed for preserving bodies. Approved mortuary compressors maintain consistent, low temperatures (around 4°C) to slow decomposition, whereas air conditioners can fluctuate and aren’t equipped for long-term preservation.

The exercise also uncovered issues such as lack of proper registration, employment of unregistered staff, and poor sanitary conditions within some facilities.

Authorities explained that the exercise is not intended to collapse businesses but to ensure mortuary operators comply with required safety, health, and operational standards to protect the public.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke