Ghana, S. Korea to sign visa waiver deal

President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana is looking forward to signing a visa waiver agreement with South Korea that will allow holders of both diplomatic and official passports to travel between the two countries without visas.

President Mahama made this call during his bilateral talks with the President Lee Jae Myung, to reaffirm the strong and historic partnership between Ghana and Korea.

“We look forward to signing a visa waiver agreement with Korea that will allow holders of both diplomatic and official passports to travel between the two countries without visas,” he said.

The meeting culminated in the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding covering maritime security, climate change cooperation, and digital technology, marking a significant step in deepening collaboration between the two nations.

President Mahama also highlighted the shared history, democratic values, and mutual commitment to human rights that continue to strengthen relations between Ghana and Korea.

He noted that these common values have enabled both countries to work closely together in multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, where Ghana and Korea often advance similar positions on global issues.

The President also underscored expanding cooperation in agriculture and agribusiness, particularly through initiatives supported by the Korea International Cooperation Agency, aimed at boosting rice production and enhancing Ghana’s food security. He further highlighted opportunities for stronger economic partnership through the African Continental Free Trade Area, whose Secretariat is hosted in Accra, positioning Ghana as a strategic hub for production and exports to the wider African market.

President Mahama expressed optimism that Ghana’s natural and human resources, combined with Korea’s technological innovation, will continue to drive a mutually beneficial partnership for sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

President Lee Jae Myung, in his remarks, described Ghana as a country that holds a special place in the hearts of many Koreans, highlighting decades of cooperation in areas such as maritime security, trade, and agriculture.

He also reflected on the longstanding cultural and economic connection symbolized by the popular “Ghana” chocolate brand made from Ghanaian cocoa, which has been enjoyed in Korea for over five decades.

