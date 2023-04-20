Akesisem Is Ghana’s Next Big Star

Akesiem (2nd right) with his manager (2nd left) and other officials from High Star Life label at his unveiling.

GHANA’S MUSIC industry has welcomed the arrival of a new star, Akesisem, with the official unveiling held on the night of Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Akesisem is a multitalented musician who combines art and skills into producing his songs. He has a host of songs under his belt so far and looks set to take his place among the echelons of Ghana music.

At his unveiling ceremony held at the plush Level Bar and Lounge in Accra on Thursday night, Akesisem performed some of his tracks to the delight of guests in attendance after sharing bits of his journey so far.

He is currently signed on to High Star Life, a fast-rising music record label in the country.

Speaking on his journey, the versatile musician disclosed that he has always had the passion for music since his childhood, adding that his immediate environments – Tema and Ashaiman – greatly influenced his music and style.

On his craft he said of himself: “I sell music and lifestyle. I am an artiste that sees things that happen in my environment and try to talk about them with the hope of getting the relevant authorities to take the necessary actions on them. I am an artiste you can relate to.”

He also added that he has a lot of songs, including singles and Eps yet to be released, with the closest being ‘Omo Kon’ to wit “over their necks”.

Akesisem expressed the desire to work with all good artistes in Ghana including legends like Lord Kenya Obrafuor, Shatta Wale and a host of others.

His manager, Eli AMG, of the High Star Life record label in his remarks described Akesisem as “the next big thing” to happen to Ghana.

“Akesesem is the next big thing. We’re really working hard. We’re on the ground. Our hopes are high and we will get there”, he said.

He assured that his team has a lot to offer to Ghanaian music lovers including more videos and songs that are not yet out there, saying, “we have a lot to offer.”

He advised Akesisem to continue to be humble as that would take him far in his career and personal life.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio