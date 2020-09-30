‘Akonnor $25k Pay Too Huge’

Obiri Boahen and CK Akonnor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen, has described Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor’s monthly salary as huge.

The former Hearts, Kotoko and Eleven Wise head trainer pockets $25,000 as a monthly salary, although $10,000 less than what his predecessor, Kwasi Appiah, received.

Consequently, the NPP scribe has stated that Akonnor’s remuneration is huge, and has called for its reduction, taking into account how little investors of the game earn and he (CK) receives.

“CK Akonnor’s salary is very huge. The $25,000 is too much. I don’t know if it’s because I don’t have money but I feel it’s a big money. Even the total amount of salaries received by players of Asante Kotoko or Hearts may not be up to the $25, 000,” Boahen told Hello FM.

He added, “Sometimes we should consider those running clubs in Ghana. How much do Agama of Bechem United and Nana Kwame of Berekum Chelsea get from their respective clubs every month? We need to be very fair; looking at where we are coming from.

The lawyer stated, “Honestly speaking that money is a big money. We need people who are bold. We must be bold to call a spade a spade. Why are we even quoting his salary in dollars since we are told not to trade in the country in that currency?

“I think they are not being fair to us at all. A good number of people running football in Ghana are suffering, you can ask Grusah. I’m saying that even the likes of Kwame Kyei who have money will tell you how difficult it is to run the football here.

The deputy scribe also questioned why the Sports Ministry pays Akonnor in hard currency contrary to the laws of the land.

“It’s against the law to pay CK Akonnor in dollars, and secondly when you convert that $25,000 its big money and a good number of coaches will take that money,” he said.

Next month’s international friendly with Mali in Turkey is Akonnor’s first test since assuming duty in January.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo, GFA’s General Secretary, has claimed that Akonnor and his deputy David Duncan have agreed for a pay cut.