Three Akyem States namely Abuakwa, Kotoku and Bosome are gearing up to honour their son and President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Come October 2, 2020, Okyeman is expected to organize a State Durbar in honour of Mr Akufo-Addo, an illustrious son of the Akyem-Abuakwa State.

The durbar is slated for 9:00am at Eseho in Kyebi and is under the patronage of the Okyenhene Osagyafuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

By Melvin Tarlue