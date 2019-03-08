Akonnor Gets Tips To Face Al-Hilal

Kotoko players in training.

Former Asante Kotoko coach and player, Frimpong Manso, wants current club boss, Charles ‘CK’ Akonnor, to keep his centre-back choice of Wahab Adams and Ismail Abdul Ganiu for Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup group stage match day five encounter with Al-Hilal Omdurman of Sudan.

Undoubtedly their Achilles heel in their African campaign, the Porcupine Warriors rearguard, particularly the centre-backs, have come under intense criticism for their underwhelming performances.

Last Sunday, Akonnor dropped usual choice Emmanuel Agyemang Badu for Adams. And after a 3-0 victory over Zambia’s Nkana FC at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Sports Stadium – their first clean sheet at home this season – there have been calls for the gaffer to maintain the set-up for future games.

“I think the introduction of Wahab Adams to the defence of Kotoko was really good,” Manso told Light FM.”

“He played very well and maintaining that pair of defenders could help the course of the club.”

Left-back Daniel Darkwah was also one of the three changes in Sunday’s defence, earning his first action of the African campaign due to the suspension of captain Amos Frimpong.

“Also, Daniel Darkwah did very well,” Manso opined.

“His surging runs, passes and crosses were simply brilliant.

“All he needs is consistency in playing more matches.”

At right-back, Augustine Sefah got the nod over Habib Mohammed, who started the first-leg clash at Nkana on match day three.

Kotoko currently sit second in Group C with six points, a mark less than Hilal ahead of the penultimate round of action.

Nkana also have six points but sit below the Porcupine Warriors due to an inferior goal difference. Zesco hold the bottom position with four points.