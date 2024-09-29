Akua Donkor Defends EC Chairperson

Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor, the Presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party, has come out swinging in defense of Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, asserting that she doesn’t hate anyone, but rather is committed to upholding electoral laws.

This endorsement comes on the heels of the EC’s disqualification of 11 presidential aspirants ahead of the 2024 election, sparking controversy and criticism from some quarters.

Akua Donkor’s stance is particularly noteworthy given her own history with the EC.

In 2012 and 2016, her party, the Ghana Freedom Party, was disqualified from contesting the presidential elections due to errors on her nomination forms.

Despite this, Akua Donkor has chosen to publicly support Mensa, emphasizing that the EC’s actions are guided by a commitment to upholding the law, rather than personal biases.

“The EC is like Ghana’s God because it is the Commission that determines who qualifies to contest elections,” Donkor remarked in an interview with Kasapa FM.

She also cautioned that anyone who fails to follow the EC’s directives will face consequences under the law, and issued a stern warning to those who speak ill of Ms Mensa, declaring, “Whoever speaks ill of Jean Mensa will not be forgiven by God.”

Mame Akua Donkor’s defense of Jean Mensa is significant, especially considering the EC’s recent decision to disqualify several presidential candidates.

The move has been met with resistance from some candidates, who have initiated legal action against the Commission.

However, Donkor’s endorsement suggests that not all parties are opposed to the EC’s actions.

–BY Daniel Bampoe