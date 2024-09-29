EC Defends Disqualification Of Mornah, Others

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has firmly defended its decision to disqualify 11 presidential aspirants from the upcoming elections, emphasizing that the process was fair, transparent, and based solely on legal and constitutional guidelines.

This clarification comes amid allegations of bias and personal vendettas against certain aspirants.

According to Dr. Bossman Asare, Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, the disqualification process involved a thorough and rigorous examination of nomination forms, with ample opportunities provided for aspirants to rectify any issues.

The EC’s Technical Committee and IT Committee worked together to ensure that all candidates met the necessary requirements.

The Commission approved 13 presidential candidates while disqualifying 11 others, citing failures to correct errors on their nomination forms.

Two of the disqualified aspirants, including Bernard Mornah of the People’s National Convention (PNC), have since sued the EC.

Bernard Mornah contests his disqualification, arguing that despite being given the chance to correct errors, his disqualification was unjustified.

However, the EC maintains that its decision was based on established guidelines and not personal reasons.

Disqualification Breakdown

Eleven aspirants disqualified due to errors on nomination forms, 2 disqualified aspirants have sued the EC, and 13 presidential candidate approved for the upcoming elections.

The EC’s stance has sparked debate, with some questioning the Commission’s fairness.

Private legal practitioner Justice Abdulai notes that the evidence provided by the EC on forgery allegations is insufficient.

Meanwhile, Akua Donkor, presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party, has publicly defended EC Chairperson Jean Mensa, stating that she doesn’t hate anyone and is committed to upholding electoral laws.

-BY Daniel Bampoe