Akua Donkor Dies 37 Days To Elections

Akua Donkor, the trailblazing founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), passed away on Monday October 28, 2024, at the age of 72, just 37 days to the presidential elections.

She reportedly died on Monday night at 11:33 pm at the Ridge Hospital, Accra, when she felt ill and was rushed to the facility.

Her death marks the end of an era in Ghanaian politics, where she was a prominent and spirited voice advocating for farmers’ and women’s rights.

Akua Donkor’s journey in politics began when she was elected as the Assemblywoman for Herman.

She first attempted to run for the presidency in 2012 as an independent candidate but was disqualified by the Electoral Commission for not meeting the eligibility requirements.

Undeterred, she threw her support behind Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).

In 2016, her Ghana Freedom Party’s (GFP) headquarters in Kabu in the Akropong Constituency of the Eastern Region was destroyed by fire, leading to her disqualification from the election.

Despite these setbacks, Akua Donkor remained a resilient figure in Ghanaian politics, championing the needs of grassroots communities.

Her bold and outspoken approach often captured public attention, and she was listed as the third candidate on the ballot for the 2024 presidential race.

Akua Donkor’s last public appearance was at the IPAC meeting, where she threatened to sue former President John Dramani Mahama for questioning her eligibility to appear on the ballot.

Throughout her career, Akua Donkor was known for her unwavering commitment to advocacy, particularly for farmers and women.

Her legacy will be remembered as a passionate champion for marginalized communities.

However, the late Akua Donkor, famouly known with the slogan “3ny3 Nono” family, is yet to issue a public statement on her demise.

