Akuapem North NADMO C’ttee Inaugurated

The committee members

The Eastern Regional Director for NAMDO, Kwame Kodua has inaugurated the Akuapem North Municipal Assembly Disaster Management Committee.

The Regional Director at the inauguration over the weekend admonished the members to be “more preventive oriented than relief oriented.”

He said there was the need for the committee to develop plans and strategies which would lead to the prevention of avoidable disasters.

He asked them not to relax on public education for prevention of disasters.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North Municipal Assembly who also is the chairman of the committee, Dennis Miracle Aboagye gave the committee a strong assurance of working diligently to ensure the safety of the public.

He said the assembly would continue to ensure that rules and regulations that are aimed at disaster prevention are implemented.

The committee is made up of heads of various institutions with the skill set, knowledge, and resources for disaster management.

From Daniel Bampoe, Akropong