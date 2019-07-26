Navy Rescues 8 Turkish Seafarers

The rescued crewmen with the Ambassador and Commodore Kontoh

EIGHT TURKISH seafarers abducted from a ship by pirates in Nigeria territorial waters have been rescued by the Ghana Navy and other security agencies after more than 10 days in captivity.

In what was understood to be an act of piracy, about six armed bandits got onboard the Turkish flagged vessel, Paskoy 1, attacked the vessel and abducted those on board.

The pirates were reported to have arrived with a speed boat, boarded the vessel and took away 10 out of the total 18 Turkish crew members, and later abandoned the ship.

The pirates fired and destroyed most of the navigational equipment at the bridge, which totally crippled the vessel.

They then took away the 10 crew members at gunpoint leaving 8 crew members on board, on Saturday, July 13.

The distressed ship was later rescued and brought to the Tema Port by Ghana Navy Ship (GNS) EHWOR

The navy crew members were conducting routine patrols when they swiftly responded to the situation and offered assistance to the Turkish cargo vessel which was attacked in Nigerian waters, while en route to Côte d’Ivoire.

The distressed vessel had discharged cargo believed to be fertilizer in Douala, Cameroun, from Morocco and was coming back to Ivory Coast.

The eight victims were brought to the Tema Port for arrangement for them to return to their home country.

Commodore James Osei Kontoh, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the Eastern Naval Command said the Gulf of Guinea like any other strait has travelling risks but said the Ghana Navy will continue to patrol the area to bring the criminal activities of pirates to a halt.

“The Gulf of Guinea area has become very notorious, in terms of piracy and kidnapping, but our resolve is to ensure the waters remain safe.”

The Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs. Ozlem Ergun Ulueren, was full of praise for the Ghana Navy and its allied security agencies for the support.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema