Akuapem Poloo Returns To Twerking

Socialite, Akuapem Poloo has returned to twerking on Wednesday several months after she put a stop to it due to her incarceration.

Poloo born Rosemond Brown was in April 2021 handed 90 days jail sentence by an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Christina Cann for posting naked pictures of herself and her son on social media.

But she was granted bail after appeal application at the High Court.

She has since apologized for sharing the nude photos with son and also put a stop to her twerking habit.

But she is back to twerking on Wednesday.

She shared a video of her twerking to Sarkodie’s song where he mentioned her name in a verse for twerking for Cardi B.

“Tell me if you didn’t know I twerked for cardib when she came to GHANA @sarkodie #NoPressure Anything lol I miss you @iamcardib,” Akuapem Poloo wrote when she shared the twerking video.