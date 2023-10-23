Akuapem South Recognises Outstanding Teachers

The Akuapem South Municipality in the Eastern Region has held the 2023 maiden teachers award to acknowledge the significant contribution of teachers in the area.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Akuapem South Municipality, Frank Aidoo, who initiated the award scheme, said that the 2023 maiden teachers’ award is a special occasion to celebrate the dedication and excellence of the individuals who have dedicated their lives to nurturing the minds of the future generations.

According to him, the Municipal Assembly has been steadfast in its support for quality education, invested in infrastructure ensuring access to essential educational resources, and strived to create a safe and conducive learning environment.

Mr. Aidoo said that it has been a dream of the municipality to have such a programme in the past years, and added that quality education is not merely an aspiration of the municipality, but the foundation on which a brighter future for children and a stronger community can be secured.

The MCE affirmed that gracing the occasion is to celebrate excellence in education and a field that plays an indispensable role in shaping the future of children.

The Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Elizabeth Afriyie, also assured the commitment of the directorate to implementing a robust evaluation and feedback system to ensure the highest standard of profession in the domains of development, practice, values, and attitudes.

Madam Afriyie said that their vision encompasses parents, communities, and stakeholders in the education process, recognising that their active participation is for its success.

BY Daniel Bampoe